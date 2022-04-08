Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.67. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 102.2% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

