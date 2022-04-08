Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $240,900.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 988,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

