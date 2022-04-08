Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $240,900.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.
Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 988,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
