Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges

Playcent (PCNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $854,871.40 and $33,046.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00106052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.