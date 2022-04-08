PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.86. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYPS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $60,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 248,800 shares of company stock worth $1,104,062.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

