Polis Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3,314.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006887 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00267558 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00277074 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.