Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.90

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 321869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pontem by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pontem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of Pontem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Pontem by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

