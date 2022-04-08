Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.44.

POOL opened at $425.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a one year low of $354.53 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pool by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pool by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

