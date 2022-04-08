Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.92. Porch Group shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1,699 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRCH. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Porch Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 247,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 138,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

