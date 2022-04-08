Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $597.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Portillos stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillos (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.