Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Portillos has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillos will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile

