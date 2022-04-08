PotCoin Trading Up 13.4% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $993.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,639.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.10 or 0.07511727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00260159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00768079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00512681 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00415231 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,479,142 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

