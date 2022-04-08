Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 386,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,970. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.