PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

