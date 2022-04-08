Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Precision Drilling by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

