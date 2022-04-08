Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,944. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

