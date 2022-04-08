Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Insider Melville Trimble Buys 2,778 Shares

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) insider Melville Trimble acquired 2,778 shares of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.62 ($6,521.47).

Shares of LON PMGR opened at GBX 178.86 ($2.35) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.12 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

