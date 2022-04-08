Preto Joseph Del Sells 439 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $60,174.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $75.46 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.