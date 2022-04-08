Primalbase Token (PBT) Market Cap Hits $944,529.83

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $944,529.83 and $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primalbase Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.93 or 0.07510299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.73 or 1.00522352 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

