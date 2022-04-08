PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 7.3%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 8,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 377,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

