Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,591,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.