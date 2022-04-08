Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,591,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 448,820 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

