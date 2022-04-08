Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.33

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.33 and last traded at $169.47, with a volume of 88135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

