ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $61.55

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.55, but opened at $55.49. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $54.14, with a volume of 8,647,347 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

