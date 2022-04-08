ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 261,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,211,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.