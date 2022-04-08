Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.53

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.52, with a volume of 20382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $274,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 84,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

