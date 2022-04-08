Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $556,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.