PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PulteGroup’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on solid demand trends and higher pricing. Home sales gross margin was up 210 basis points (bps) year over year in 2021. Prudent land investments, focus on entry-level buyers, returning more free cash flow to its shareholders raise hopes. Solid operating results and the resultant cash flow enabled it to invest $4.2 billion in land in 2021, while allowing it to return more than $1 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Yet, major disruptions in the manufacture and supply of building products have been extending overall build cycles. Also, higher costs for building homes along with rising land, labor and raw material costs are concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.17.

PHM opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

