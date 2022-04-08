Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.03 ($120.91).

Puma stock traded down €0.72 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €73.30 ($80.55). 400,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €95.53. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

