Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.U – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.43. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.43.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U)
