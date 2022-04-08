Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $723.00

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $21,249.87 and approximately $723.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002481 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

