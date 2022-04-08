Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WASH opened at $49.16 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

