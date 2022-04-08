Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $21.69 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

NYSE:UNH opened at $536.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.98. The company has a market cap of $505.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $363.11 and a fifty-two week high of $538.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.