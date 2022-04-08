Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Decreased by Analyst

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $181.45 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

