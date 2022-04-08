Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Lifted by Analyst

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $141.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.