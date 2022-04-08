Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. raised their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NEM stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.