Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

LGIH stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

