Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lincoln National in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

LNC stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

