Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. Cut by Raymond James (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

