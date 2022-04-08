Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ricoh Company, Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ricoh in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ricoh stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

