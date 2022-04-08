Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 105 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $253.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,137. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.46 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

