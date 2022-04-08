Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

