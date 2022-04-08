Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.34.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 201,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,389. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.