Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. 50,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

