Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

