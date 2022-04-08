Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $503,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average of $236.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

