Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.18. 47,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,410. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

