Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 124 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

