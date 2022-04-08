Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.