Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 16,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

