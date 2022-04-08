Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $94.01. 25,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,883. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

