Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.39.

BABA stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

